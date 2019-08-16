2019 Hajj: Flynas, MaxAir to start return flight Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian pilgrims will begin their homeward journey from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from Saturday August 17, 2019.

The Acting Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Barr. Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, who confirmed this at the post Arafat stakeholders’ meeting held on Thursday night in Makkah.

Barr. Muhammad said MaxAir would commence the return trip to Katsina, while Flynas had also positioned itself for flight to Lagos.

He expressed hope that about 65,000 Nigerian pilgrims would have returned home before the closure of Jeddah International Airport by September 17, 2019.

He added that there could be impromptu changes in scheduled flights because of the heavy downpour being witnessed in various parts of Nigeria, appealed to all to bear with the situation that might cause diversions or delays if it happened.

He also counselled the state officials who had special pilgrims with health challenges to coordinate with Dr Ibrahim Kana-National Medical Team for evacuation.

The NAHCON’s Commissioner of Operations, Alhaji Abdullahi Saleh, said that Medview airline which was the third carrier approved for Hajj operations would not airlift pilgrims back home because of its failure to transport them from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia during the outbound flight.

Alhaji Saleh, who said NAHCON assisted Medview by paying 50 per cent fees and settled its indebtedness to the Saudi civil aviation industry, added that the airline which was yet to pay back the money could not airlift any pilgrim due to technical and financial challenges.

The commissioner, who also advised the pilgrims not to exceed 8kg and 32 kg luggages’ limit, warned them against carrying prohibited items.

Also speaking, Dr Kana announced the demise of the 10th Nigerian pilgrim in Saudi Arabia.

The meeting was attended by the Nigerian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Justice Isa Muhammad Dodo, Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Mohammed Bukachuwa, the Chairman House Committee on Pilgrims Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Hassan Na-Laraba, the private tour operators, as well as the officials of the States Pilgrims Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions.

Senator Bukachuwa expressed the readiness of National Assembly to make laws that would ease Hajj operations in Nigeria.

