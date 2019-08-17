2019 Hajj: First batch of Nigerian pilgrims leaves Saudi Arabia

ADVERTISEMENT

The first flight of Nigerian pilgrims, who performed this year’s Hajj, has left Saudi Arabia for Nigeria.

432 pilgrims from Lagos State departed the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, at about three o’clock this afternoon, Saudi time, to Nigeria.

The second flight, MaxAir, expected to leave from Jeddah Airport later today, will transport the first batch of pilgrims from Katsina State to Katsina.

About 65,000 Nigerians performed this year’s Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

