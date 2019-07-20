2019 Hajj: Don’t tarnish our image, Gov Abiodun tells Ogun pilgrims

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has challenged the state’s pilgrims undergoing the 2019 Hajj exercise not to engage in any act that would bring the state to disrepute while in Saudi Arabia.

He asked them to obey the laws of the land and ensure they do not take anything forbidden by the Saudi Arabian authorities into the country.

Abiodun, who made this known at the Obas Complex, Oke – Mosan, Abeokuta, venue of a farewell ceremony held in honour of intending pilgrims to Hajj in Saudi Arabia, said that the pilgrims, as ambassadors of the state and the country, should desist from all illegal and immoral act that could tarnish the image of the state and the country.

“As ambassadors of our dear state and Nigeria, you should desist from all illegal and immoral act that could tarnish the image of our dear state and country. Obey the laws of the land, do not take into the holy land anything that they do not approve of and when you get there, do not do anything that they do not permit to be done in their land,” he said.

The governor, who also disclosed that his administration was poised to promoting the spiritual development of the people and ensuring that peaceful co- existence exist among the people, noted that his administration believed that the peaceful coexistence would in turn lead to the social economic development of the state.

In his remarks, the South West Commissioner, National Hajj Commission, Imam Fuad Adeyemi, thanked the governor for his support towards ensuring an hitch free pilgrimage for Muslims in the state, urging women to desist from walking alone and at odd hours when they get to the holy land.

