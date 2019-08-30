2019 Hajj: Delays in return flights disappointing – Bauchi dep gov

ADVERTISEMENT

Bauchi State deputy governor Baba Tela has expressed disappointment over delays and slow progress of pilgrims return flights home.

Tela, who is also the Chairman Bauchi State 2019 Hajj committee, was quoted in a statement by the spokesperson, Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Mohammed Yunusa, while speaking in Makkah on the general assessment of the 2019 Hajj operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that he was disappointed with the way things are going regarding the return flights of pilgrims back to Nigeria.

“I must express my displeasure and that of Bauchi State pilgrims to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria for poor arrangement”.

He said that, it is unfair to keep for pilgrims for 30 days in Saudi Arabia after completing their Hajj rites without being airlifted back home.

He commended the pilgrims for demonstrating high level of maturity and decent behavior expected of a pious Muslim.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board in collaboration with Max Airline has commenced the collection and weighing of 32kg of pilgrims luggages in Saudi Arabia.

The exercise was supervised by the members of Bauchi 2019 Hajj Committee, the Acting Executive Secretary of the Board, members of Weighing sub-committee and other officials of the Board.

Speaking on the exercise, the Chairman Media and Publicity Committee of 2019 Hajj Committee Dalladi Muhammad disclosed that the 32kg pilgrims’ luggage belonging to flight One and Two have been weighed and kept at Suukul Hijaz warehouse.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App