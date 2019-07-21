2019 Hajj: Behave with decorum, cleric urges Nigerian pilgrims

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Imam of Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Headquarters, Dr Alhassan Yaqub, has advised Nigerian pilgrims to honour Madinah, the city of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) by relating with one another with decorum.

Dr Yaqub, who is one of National Ulama Team to the 2019 Hajj, gave the advice on Sunday during a brief orientation session with pilgrims from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

He urged the pilgrims to help one another and visit the historic sites such as Masjid Nabawiyy, Masjid Quba, and Mount Uhud among others.

He said one rakat of prayers observed in Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah is equivalent to 1,000 rakat of prayers in any other mosque apart from Masjid Haram in Makkah.

He therefore, implored the pilgrims to pray for themselves, their families, the country, and the leaders.

The Imam said: “This city of Madinah is one of the holiest cities in the world apart from Makkah. When you arrive in Madinah, you are honoured. One prayer in Masjid Nabawiyy is equivalent to 1,000 prayers anywhere else in the world except Masjid Haram in Makkah.

“To honour the sanctity of the city, you are supposed to behave with decorum. You honour the city of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Madinah is blessed with Prophet. It is the place where Prophet lived and died. His grave is still here. So, it’s a pious city.

“While you are involved in this Hajj rites, you are expected to be God-conscious, patient, and obedient to leaders. You should help one another and pray for yourself, family, and our country, Nigeria.

“May Allah continue to bless us in Nigeria, protect our leaders, and make Nigeria become one of the greatest countries in the world. We want you to put Nigeria and her people in prayers. May Allah accept our prayers.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Head of Civic Orientation for National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Umar Bala, advised the pilgrims again to deal with their officials on issues concerning money exchange and gold tooth fixing to avoid falling victims of dubious people.

Alhaji Bala said the commission had put in place everything that would make them enjoy their stay in Madinah.

Daily Trust reports that so far, from 31 flights, 15,193 Nigerian pilgrims had arrived the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage, which is one of the important pillars of Islam for those who have financial and physical capacities.

The pilgrims are from the FCT, Oyo, Osun, Gombe, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Kogi, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Lagos states.

Meanwhile, more Nigerian pilgrims, especially from Lagos, are today leaving Madinah for Makkah to observe ‘Umrah before the obligatory Hajj.

