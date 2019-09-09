  1. Home
  2019 Hajj: 40,821 pilgrims back home – NAHCON
2019 Hajj: 40,821 pilgrims back home – NAHCON

National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it has transported 40,821 pilgrims back home from Saudi Arabia after successful completion of 2019 Hajj.

According to its command and control centre in Makkah monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, the latest returnees were 555 pilgrims from Plateau, including two officials of NAHCON aboard Max Air flight NGL 2110.

Meanwhile, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia, King Salman, has issued a Royal Decree cancelling the 2000 Saudi Riyal paid as fees by pilgrims, who wish to perform lesser hajj (Umrah) with immediate effect.

“No more paying additional 2000SR repeat Umrah Fees for intending pilgrims.” (NAN).

