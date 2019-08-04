2019 Hajj: 39,075 Nigerian pilgrims arrive Saudi Arabia

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of Nigerian pilgrims that have been airlifted to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is now 39,075.

The Command and Control Centre of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) said in a statement issued that MaxAir NGL3162 departed Maiduguri for Madinah yesterday at 18:15hours with 530 Borno pilgrims.

The pilgrims who were in the 780th flight to Saudi Arabia included 320 males and 210 females.

NAHCON’s Head of Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, had reassured intending pilgrims and the general public that the airlift of Nigerian pilgrims would be concluded before closure of Saudi Arabian airspace, stressing that no pilgrim will be left behind.

