Reciprocity saga: Nigeria cuts visa charges on US citizens
2019 Hajj: 1,645 pilgrims return in three flights

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna Published Date
Katsina's first flight of 560 pilgrims set for Airlift back home
FILE PHOTO: Katsina's first flight of 560 pilgrims set for Airlift back home

About 1,645 pilgrims from Kaduna state have so far returned in three flights after completing the 2019 hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Yunusa M. Abdullahi, on Wednesday, the fourth flight is expected back on Thursday.

He noted that all the pilgrims have been given five litres of Zamzam water while claiming their luggage at the Hajj Transit Camp, Mando, Kaduna.

He added that a total of 3,544 pilgrims performed the 2019 hajj from Kaduna state.

