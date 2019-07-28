2019 Hajj: 1,120 Gombe pilgrims arrive Saudi Arabia

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 1,120 pilgrims from Gombe State have arrived Saudi Arabia in two flights for the 2019 Hajj exercise.

The second batch, which consists of 560 pilgrims accompanied by officials of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board, arrived King Abdul’Aziz International Airport, Jeddah at 10am local time on Sunday.

They were transported to Madinah by road for visitation to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) Mosque and were received by the officials of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The pilgrims will stay for, at least eight days, in Madinah, during which they are expected to visit historical places which include Masjid Qubah, Masjid Qiblatain, and Uhud Mountain, among other historic places.

Also, the first group of 560 pilgrims, who earlier arrived Madinah on Saturday, July 20, has left for Makkah to perform Umrah and continue with the other hajj rites.

Meanwhile, the last batch, consisting of 280 intending pilgrims including the state Amirul Hajj and Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III, as well as the Executive Secretary of the pilgrims board, is expected to leave Gombe for Madinah on Monday (tomorrow).

Our correspondent reports that a total of 1,400 pilgrims have registered and are expected to perform the hajj exercise from the state.

