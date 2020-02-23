2019 guber judgement: Kwankwaso is oblivious of judicial process – Kano commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kano state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Sunday said the call for review of the Supreme Court judgement on the state governorship election by Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso shows that the former governor is totally oblivious of judicial procedures that affirmed the electoral victory of the incumbent governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

It will be recalled that Kwankwaso had last week asked the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to seek for review of the apex court’s verdict on the 2019 governorship election in Kano state which upheld the election of Governor Ganduje of the APC.

Reacting, in a statement issued today, Malam Garba said it was very surprising that Kwankwaso could make the call for review of the judgement considering the glaring defeat of his party, the PDP at the Tribunal, Appeal Court and the Supreme Court.

He stated that the Senator, who was quoted to have claimed “voter disenfranchisement and manipulation of judicial processes in the Kano case,” is just being driven by his mawkishness and apparently by the recent development in Imo and Bayelsa states, which scenarios are in no way comparable.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The Kano commissioner pointed out that while some legal practitioners are looking at technical issues on the two cases, in Kano it is entirely a different game.

He said the petitioner (PDP) in Kano failed to neither substantively provide evidence that there was any irregularity in the election held on March 9 nor produce direct evidence to prove to the courts that they were not defeated in the March 23 supplementary election.

“What the Supreme Court ruled was the affirmation of the judgement of the tribunal and Court of Appeal. That is to say the PDP failed woefully to prove their case and that is the substance of the case. Therefore, there is no basis whatsoever for review of Kano case,” Garba argued.

He further stated that, “this move is a failed agitation and part of a strategy to keep his disillusioned supporters to continue to remain hopeful and to divert the attention of the government which is focused on execution of laudable development programmes particularly now that all litigations are over.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App