2019: FIRS to spend N160m on drivers’ uniforms, N825m on refreshment

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has earmarked N160 million for the sewing of drivers’ uniforms, N825 million for refreshment and security vote of N250 million in its 2019 budget.

The Executive Chairman of FIRS, Mr Tunde Fowler disclosed this during the FIRS’s budget defence in Abuja on Monday.

The National Assembly Joint Committee had asked why the service was proposing 14.6 per cent increase in number of staff from 7, 854 in 2018 to 9000 staff in 2019.

It equally demanded explanation to the “proposed N160 million meant to sew drivers’ uniforms, N825 million for refreshment and security vote of N250 million among others.

Fowler, while defending the budget proposal, noted that the proposed increase in staff strength was due to recruitment of staff scheduled in 2019.

He further explained that N160 million was earmarked to sew uniforms for the 850 drivers of the service as part of effort to make them fit properly into the structure.

Also, he said the amount earmarked for security vote was meant to attend to some security issues, particularly those not receipted for.

The committee had earlier raised concerns over FIRS’s 2019 projected estimate of non oil revenue tax collection of N146.54 billion.

The Co-chairman of the committee, Sen. John Enoh and other members of the committee sought to know why the 2018 approved estimate was N153.85 billion, while the 2019 projected cost stood at N146.54, amounting to 4.75 per cent decrease.

