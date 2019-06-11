2019 elections did not favour women – Danish envoy

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ambassador to Denmark and EU Gender Champion in Nigeria, His Excellency Jasper Kamp, has described the recently concluded 2019 elections in Nigeria as depressing for women in politics.

He made the call during a strategic meeting on moving forward for women participation in governance and politics in Nigeria Abuja on Friday, hosted by the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES) with the Federal Republic of Germany.

“We are now a few months past the 2019 elections. To me, it was to be honest a rather depressing result for women in politics. In the party primaries, the women did great and then what happened – many were robbed of their rightful place on the ballot by parties. I personally believe that this is an issue that needs to be regulated by law and that INEC should be the guardian of such principles or new law.”

“The time to build up your base and the base of any of the women who has a desire to run for office in 2023 is now. It is imperative that it be sued as efficiently as at all possible that there is a sense of urgency in this matter. It is also time to push for the passage of the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill in Nigeria,” Mr. Kamp said.

He also reiterated the importance of women involvement in governance and politics, stating that it is in the common interest of all citizens of Nigeria.

The envoy also urged the National Assembly to push for the passage for the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill as well.

