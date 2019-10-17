2019 Budget: We’ve not received a dime – FCT Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Bello, said his ministry was yet to receive a dime from the N23 billion budgeted to his ministry in the 2019 fiscal year.

The Minister disclosed this on Thursday while defending the 2020 budget before the senate committee on FCT.

He said the non-release of funds had amounted to zero level of budget performance of projects.

He said the 31 projects that were to be executed in the 2019 budget had not seen the light of the day.

The minister added that, since none of the projects had been executed, 12 of the projects will be reintroduced into the 2020 budget and initiate new ones to sum up the total projects targeted from the 2020 budget to 13.

He said the total amount they budgeted for the 2020 fiscal year was N28,422,804,431.

