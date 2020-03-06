2019 Batch A: NYSC loses corps member, 108 others sanctioned in Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in Kano said one corps member, Sirajo Lawal, deployed for the mandatory national service in the state under Batch A 2019, died during the service year.

The state coordinator of the scheme, Hajiya Aisha Tata Mohammed who disclosed this in an opening address during the winding up ceremony of the corps members said out of the 2494 graduates deployed to the state, 108 are to have their service year being extended for various offences.

She said 36 of the affected corps members absconded from their areas of primary assignment, while 72 others were being punished over various offences.

She said the punishment for the erring corps members would range from two weeks to five months extension, as well as outright repeat of the service year all together, depending on the gravity of the offence.

The State Coordinator said the corps members deployed to Kano served in four critical sectors of state’s economy including education, health, agriculture and infrastructure across the 44 local government areas of the state.

In his keynote address, the state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who was represented by the Commissioner for Information, Comrade Muhammad Garba, congratulated the corps members for the successful completion of the national assignment, urging them to sustain the spirit of unity and national integration they have planted during their service year for national development.

Three corps members, Prince Usagwu Ikechukwu, Moumodu Abbas and Aisha Abdullahi Usman who stood out in different capacities during their service year received the state awards.

