2019 anti-corruption Day: EFCC secures 22 convictions in Kano

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) has revealed that out of the 495 petitions received by the commission, the commission has filed over 100 criminal cases in various courts across the North-West geopolical zone of the country adding that out of which 22 convictions were successfully secured.

This was revealed by the acting executive chairman of the commission Ibrahim Mustapha Magu during the celebration of the international anti-corruption Day organized by the commission in Kano.

Represented by EFCC Kano’s zonal head Akaninyene Ezima, Magu stated that over N643 million, $706, 800, Y2,800 Yen and SR294, 950 Saudi Riyals were recovered by the commission in Kano state.

He added that, the commission had also recorded forfeitures of several properties both interim and final in the state.

