2019 AFCON: Kenneth Omeruo nods Super Eagles into second round

Chelsea FC of England defender Kenneth Omeruo nodded home in the second half to earn Nigeria’s Super Eagles all three points in their second match of the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Guinea was a hard nut to crack for the Super Eagles through out the well contested encounter.

The opposition was the first to hit a shot on target in the early exchanges but Daniel Akpeyi was strong between the poles to deny them.

In the 6th minute, Ahmed Musa raced down the left flank before crossing to Odion Ighalo in the opposition’s box but rather than hitting a first time shot, the striker tried to control the ball and it rolled into the waiting hands of the goalkeeper.

From a corner kick, Wilfred Ndidi rose higher and nodded wide in the 15th minute.

The best chance in the first half came in the 33rd minute when Ighalo was released with a perfect pass down the right channel but he decided to strike the side-netting while his Musa was free and in a better position to score.

Alex Iwobi had two good shots saved in the either halves as the Guineans held on while hitting the Eagles on the counter.

However, the Super Eagles got their breakthrough when Omeruo connected with a corner kick and nodded past the Guinean goalkeeper.

Nigeria now have six points from their two matches so far while Guinea are still on one point from their 2-2 draw against Madagascar.

