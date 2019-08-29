2019 AAG: Team Nigeria now third with 64 medals

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Nigeria yesterday moved from fourth to third place on the medals table of the ongoing 12th All Africa Games in Rabat after amassing a total of 64 medals.

The country’s athletes added four three gold, seven silver and four bronze medals to the previous 49 to keep Nigeria in strong contention for top finish.

Team Nigeria now boasts of 24 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze medals.

In the women’s 100m Hurdles, Tobi Amusan retained her title as Africa’s best setting a new record of 12.68s (-0.6) to win gold which confined to the history books, Glory Alozie’s African Games Record of 12.74s which she ran 20yrs ago in Johannesburg.

In the men’s 400m final, Nigeria’s Chidi Okezie was unable to win gold but ensured he won bronze, running a new Personal Best of 45.61s. Kelechi Nwanaga also won gold for Nigeria in Women’s javelin with her throw of 55.88m in her very last attempt.

In the women’s 400m finals, Favour Ofili failed to win the ultimate prize but was certain to scoop silver crossing in a PB of 51.68s to qualify for 2019 World Champs.

It was also a moment to savour after the quartet of Joy Udo-Gabriel, Mercy Ntia-Obong, Adekunle Jasper and Rosemary Chukwuma got round the baton to win the women’s 4x100m relay final, crossing the line in 44.16s.

However, the male quartet of Africa’s fastest man, Raymond Ekevwo, Divine Oduduru, Emmanuel Arowolo and Itsekitri Usheoritse got silver with an SB of 38.59s losing the gold medal to Ghana.

And Nigeria’s impressive performance in weightlifting continued as Caroline Oko-Ukoha won three silver medals, with the first one coming from the 71kg with a lift of 211kg, then 95kg in the Snatch & 116kg in the Clean & Jerk.

In the Heptathlon 200m event, Kemi Francis ran a 24.21 to win the gold medal for the country.

