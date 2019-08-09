2019/2020 season: New Premier League rules you need to know

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28th Premier League season kicks off this weekend with all teams aiming for the top prize.

However, this season will not be the same with the previous ones as the Premier League had introduced a new set of rules.

Here are some of the rules fans need to get accustomed to:

VAR

One of thes big thing coming in for the 2019/20 campaign is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), giving match officials an opportunity to have another look at incidents during the game and even change their decisions – although they do have a three replay limit.

CELEBRATIONS

This rule has been brought in as a direct result of VAR.

A player is currently booked for any over-exuberant celebrations, jumping into the crowd or taking a shirt off.

But now it has been confirmed a player can even be booked if they score, celebrate in that fashion and the goal then gets disallowed by VAR.

PENALTY KICKS

Goalkeepers must have one foot on the line while the penalty is being taken.

Meanwhile, the authorities have decided to reduce the mind games by keepers by banning them from touching the posts before the spot-kick is taken.

HANDBALLS

If the ball hits an attacker’s arm during the build-up to a goal, it will be disallowed regardless if it was accidental or otherwise.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero scored a goal which rebounded off his arm against Arsenal to complete a hat-trick last season.

He admitted it was a handball after the game but this season it won’t be given.

FREE KICKS

An attacking player is no longer allowed in the wall at free kicks and opponents must stand at least a metre away.

It means there will be a lot less jostling between attacking and defending players in the wall as a free-kick is being taken.

GOAL KICK

The ball is now active the second it leaves the goalkeeper’s foot in a goal-kick situation.

Teammates of the keeper or attackers from the opposition no longer have to wait until the ball leaves the penalty area to take control of it.

DROP BALLS

Old fashioned drop balls will not be used any more and now referees will be giving the ball back to the last team in possession after stoppages.

COACHES TO GET CARDS

Managerial staff will now be punished the same way as players with referees allowed to brandish yellow and red cards to those on the touchline.

This is a rule the likes of Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino will need to take into account.

Following a defeat to Burnley last season, Pochettino angrily confronted referee Mike Dean on the pitch, along with assistant Jesus Perez – actions that could see them carded in the future as well as receiving a fine and a touchline ban.

It will take four cautions to receive a one match ban, while eight yellows will earn you a further two games away from the pitch.

SUBSTITUTIONS

Whenever a player is substituted, they must exit the field at the nearest point.

This has been introduced to stop players on the opposite side of the pitch walking to the far dugout late on in games.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

If two teams are level on points, goal difference, goals for and goals against, then their place in the table will be determined by their head-to-head record.

In the past, it would have resulted in a play-off between the two sides, something that has never happened before.

There was talk of Manchester City and Liverpool having to play a title play-off after the final day but it wasn’t required as the Citizens ended up finishing a point above the Reds.

