2018 W/Cup: Rohr signs improved two-year contract extension

Ahead of Russia 2018 World Cup campaign, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday signed contract extension for the Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr to be in charge of the national team for another two years.



Rohr was appointed Super Eagles boss in August 2016 with the mandate to take Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup in Russia which he achieved.

“He got an ‘improved contract’ extension,” said NFF First Vice President, Mr. Seyi Akinwunmi when asked about the contract details.The contract was extended six months before the expiration of the extant contract.



Also yesterday, the Nigeria football governing body signed a five year contract with Coca - Cola as the official soft drink of all Nigerian national teams.



The two-pronged event took place in Lagos, with major Nigeria football stakeholders in attendance as football loving Nigerians look forward to an eventful World Cup show by the Super Eagles. NFF President, Mr. Amaju Pinnick said the federation believes in continuity and it is satisfied with the feats recorded by Rohr in qualifying Nigeria for the World Cup, saying the extension of Rohr’s contract was to avoid any row or distraction in the course of preparing for the all-important tournament.



“We want to go with a feeling that everything is 100 per cent untainted,” Pinnick said.



Unveiling the details of the partnership with Coca Cola, NFF 2nd Vice-President Shehu Dikko said the global brand would be committing $4m into the deal to be paid into the NFF’s financial consultant, the Financial Derivatives Company (FDC).



He said with the contract, apart from being the official soft drink of the national teams, Coca Cola would enjoy marketing right on all activities of the NFF, saying the soft drink company which used to be the sponsor of Super Eagles in the 80s and first sponsor of FIFA World Cup and Olympic Games is partnering with the federation for a long haul.



Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Barrister Solomon Dalung, represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr. Olusola Adesola said the deal was made possible by the qualification of Nigeria for the Russia 2018, calling on other corporate bodies to provide funding support for sports development in Nigeria as most of the funding comes from the government.



Managing Director of Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, Bhupendra Suri and the Managing Director of Nigeria Bottling Company, Georgios Polymenakos also expressed their excitement at the agreement, while congratulating the NFF and the Super Eagles for qualification to 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.

