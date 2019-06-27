2018 Flood victims in Sokoto LG get farming inputs

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 567 victims of last year‘s flood in Goronyo Local

Government Area of Sokoto State are to get farming inputs to cushion the effects of the disaster.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gesture by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in collaboration with National Food Security Council commenced yesterday with 246 beneficiaries who had been screened.

Head of Operation, NEMA Sokoto zonal office, Mr Kofowola Soleye, presented the items to the state government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soleye said with the 2019 cropping season on, the federal government gesture was to enable the affected farmers return to their farms.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal, represented by Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Sa’idu Umar, said the gesturewould complement state government’s efforts towards enhancing farming activities in the state.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App