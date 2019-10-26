2014 NIS recruitment: Families seek Justice from Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

The families of those who lost their lives during the 2014 Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) recruitment exercise are seeking justice from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Convener of the group under the aegis of Nigeria Unity Project (NUP), a non-governmental in conjunction with the Human Right group, Comrade Tony Irabor, made the call while addressing journalist after submitting a letter to the Chief Judge of Federal High Court, yesterday in Abuja.

Irabor said that the case was in court and judged in favour of those who lost their lives and the federal government has abandoned the promise made to the families of those who lost their lives during the exercise.

According to him, during the botched exercise, each applicant paid N1, 000 as consultancy fee by over 6.5 million Nigerians across the 36 states of the Federation and FCT.

“In Abuja, the National Stadium, which was the centre for the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, ten lives were lost and 50 persons reported critically injured,” he said.

He urged the federal government anti-corruption drive under the leadership of President Buhari to let justice be served, especially for those who lost their souls seeking the 2014 immigration recruitment Job.

