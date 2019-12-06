2,000 repentant bandits surrender weapons to Zamfara govt

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 2,000 repentant bandits who terrorised Gusau, Zamfara, State, handed over 190 locally made rifles and shotguns to Governor Bello Matawalle at the Government House, Gusau.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Zailani Bappa, disclosed this in statement on Thursday.

Bappa said the youth were led to the government house by the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Security, Abubakar Dauran.

He quoted Dauran as saying that he was convinced that the youths had genuinely repented.

According to him, Dauran said in the recent past, major cities of the state, especially Gusau were highly unsafe as banditry, youth restiveness and other crimes were the order of the day.

The governor’s aide, however, expressed happiness that the youth were towing the line of the repentant bandits and also repenting from their bad ways.

Leader of the repentant youths popularly known as Sani Shaidan, said that they were encouraged by what the State Government did, alleging that the immediate past administration in the state did not care about their welfare.

He said that they were convinced that the present administration in the state genuinely intended to address the ills in the state, hence their resolve to allow peace to reign.

Responding, Matawalle assured the repentant youths of the state government’s earlier commitment to finding lasting solutions to their plights.

He urged them to form committees that would monitor those youths who refused to accept the peace initiatives. (NAN)

