  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2,000 Police personnel deployed for Sallah in Nasarawa State
ADVERTISEMENT

2,000 Police personnel deployed for Sallah in Nasarawa State

By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad, Lafia Published Date
Police

The Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, Mr. Bola Longe has said the command has deployed 2,000 Police personnel to ensure peace throughout the Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

He told Daily Trust that: “The command has made adequate preparation towards a hitch-free sallah celebration with the deployment of the plain cloth intelligence police officers to nook and cranny of the state for surveillance and intelligence gathering, while rigorous Police patrol will be sustained on the highways for the safety of intending travelers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the police were deployed to cover all Eid grounds and recreation centers to ensure a hitch free celebration.

Mr. Longe urged the people of th state to maintain utmost vigilance during and after the festive period and call any of these emergency numbers when in distress: 08108795930 and 08112692680.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.