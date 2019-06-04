2,000 Police personnel deployed for Sallah in Nasarawa State

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State, Mr. Bola Longe has said the command has deployed 2,000 Police personnel to ensure peace throughout the Eid-El-Fitr celebration.

He told Daily Trust that: “The command has made adequate preparation towards a hitch-free sallah celebration with the deployment of the plain cloth intelligence police officers to nook and cranny of the state for surveillance and intelligence gathering, while rigorous Police patrol will be sustained on the highways for the safety of intending travelers.”

According to him, the police were deployed to cover all Eid grounds and recreation centers to ensure a hitch free celebration.

Mr. Longe urged the people of th state to maintain utmost vigilance during and after the festive period and call any of these emergency numbers when in distress: 08108795930 and 08112692680.

