200 corps members seek relocation from Nasarawa – Coordinator

Mrs Ramatu Sanda, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator in Nasarawa State on Monday said that about 200 corps members applied for relocation from the state.

Sanda disclosed this to newsmen at the end of orientation ceremony for Batch B, Stream 1corps members, held at the Dan Yamusa NYSC Orientation Camp in Keffi.

She said the 200 corps members were among the 2,298 posted to the state under Batch B Stream I.

Sanda said those who applied for relocation gave medical or marital reasons, adding that “some of the requests were granted after duly verifying that the applications were genuine.”

She explained that while NYSC accommodated relocation on health and marital grounds, the scheme encourages corps members to accept their postings in good faith.

“They should appreciate the cultural diversity of the country and help tackle the challenges of their host communities.”

Sanda assured corps members who chose to serve in the state that they would be well catered for and their security guaranteed.

The coordinator assured that no corps member would be posted to communities of high security risk.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 2, 298 corps members comprising 1, 168 females and 1, 130 males participated in the three weeks orientation in the state.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, urged the corps members to utilise the agricultural and mineral potentials of the state, to be self reliant.(NAN)

