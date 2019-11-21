20-year-old woman attempts to smuggle N.3m drugs into prison

ADVERTISEMENT

A 20-year-old woman was intercepted with drugs worth N300,000 while attempting to smuggle it into the Medium Security Correctional Center, Kurmawa in Kano state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Kano State Command, DSC Musbahu Lawan Kofar Nassarawa.

The woman, Zainab Yusuf of Hotoro Quarters Nassarawa Local Government Area, was stopped at the Custodial gate for a routine search when she brought food to an awaiting trial inmate on self-feeding.

“Upon thorough search of the food, some wraps of substance suspected to be Diazepam tablets were discovered to have been cleverly concealed in the soup,” the statement indicated.

Chronicle gathered that the woman had confessed that the food was given to her by unknown person for onward delivery to an inmate.

The DCC in-charge of the facility, Ibrahim Idris said that if the illicit drugs had gained entry into the custodial center, it would have a devastating impact on the inmates.

On his part, the Controller of the Correctional Centre Kano state command, Magaji Ahmed Abdullah expressed happiness over the discovery, and urged his men to redouble their efforts to rid the facility of all illicit substance.

The woman had since been handed over to NDLEA for further investigation.

