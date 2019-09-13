20-year-old man arrested for raping, killing 35-year-old woman

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State Police Command on Friday arrested a 20 year-old-man, Gbolahan Ismail, for killing a 35-year-old woman, Toyin Olubowale in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The state Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Shina Olukolu, who paraded the suspect at the command headquarters, in Eleyele, Ibadan said he killed the victim with a wooden stool after having sex with her forcibly.

According to him, “On 29th August, 2019 about 1400hrs, one Gbolahan Ismaila, age 20yrs boarded a commercial motorcycle ridden by one Joel Musa to No. 15 road 3 Ogidi Estate Ibadan. He alighted and entered the house of one Toyin Olubowale whom he sexually assaulted and subsequently smashed her head with a wooden stool which led to her death before he made away with her A32F Itel Android cell phone.”

The Police boss explained further. “When the commercial motorcyclist returned him to Oju-Irin, Akobo Area of Ibadan, he noticed a wound and blood stains on one of Gbolahan’s fingers on the right hand and he became suspicious due to unusual sound he heard from the house while he was outside. Hence, he went back to the house and met people crying over the death of the deceased. He thereafter informed the people that he knew the suspect who killed the deceased and that he brought him to the house earlier in the day. Hence, Joel Musa was promptly arrested and handed over to the police.”

Olukolu noted that the arrest of the motorcycle rider led to the apprehension of the principal suspect who carried out the dastardly act, adding that one Gbolahan Ismaila, on his interrogation confessed to the crime and two other suspects, one Oyedeji Blessing ‘m’ age 22yrs who received the stolen phone and one Oyekola Mumini ‘m’ a GSM repairer, who assisted to flash and destroy evidence on the phone were arrested and are being prepared.

“On 9th September, 2019 at about 1630hrs, a case of murder of one Toyin Olubowale ‘f’ aged 35yrs was reported at Akobo Divisional Police Headquarters, Akobo Ibadan, which was later transferred to the Criminal investigation Department, Iyaganku Ibadan for discreet investigation.”

While Speaking with journalists, the suspected murderer, Gbolahan Ismail said that it was the work of devil that made him to killed the woman, adding he had initially toasted the deceased, and the woman said that she will be thinking about the proposed love.

“On that day, I went to her house, I had sex with her forcefully, and thereafter, I used a wooden stool to hit her in head and she died, it was the work of devil, I’ve initially went for her naming ceremony, and I have once toasted the woman, and she told me she will think of it, i don’t know what prompted me to kill her.”

Meanwhile, another suspect arrested in connection with the murder, Oyekola Mumini, a phone repairer, said that he has nothing to do with the killing of the woman, noting that he was arrested for wiping away details on the phone which was unknowing to him that it was a stolen phone.

“When the phone of the deceased woman was brought to me, I was told that the document of the phone has been lost, so told him (Ismail) to filled a form before I can wipe the phone unknown to me that the phone was a stolen phone, I was later arrested as an accomplices of the crime I didn’t know anything about.”

