20-year-old man arraigned in court for stealing pumping machine

The Osun State Police Command today arraigned a 20-year-old man, Rasheed Hammed at a Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State over alleged theft of pumping machine worth N20,000.

The Police Prosecutor, Mr Razaq Olayiwola told the court that the accused person stole the pumping machine on 15th of November, 2019 around Owode-Ilesha, Osogbo.

The prosecutor said the pumping machine belongs to one Mr Abdul Wakeel Hammed.

Olayiwola said the offence committed by the accused was contrary to and punishable under Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State Nigeria 2002.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the offence levelled against him by police.

Defense counsel, Okobe Najite applied for the bail of the accused person in the most liberal term as he promised that the accused person would make himself available for the trial.

In his ruling, Magistrate, Risikat Olayemi granted the accused bail in sum of N10,000 with one reliable surety. The case was adjourned till 23rd of December, 2019.

