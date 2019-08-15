20 ships expected at Lagos ports – NPA

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 20 ships to bring food and other goods from Aug. 14 to Aug. 30 at Apapa and Tin Can Island ports.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that none of the ship would sail petroleum products.

The NPA, in its daily publications, Shipping Position, said the 20 ships were carrying general cargo, bulk sugar, frozen fish, buck wheat, bulk gypsum and containers carrying different goods.

According to NPA, 11 ships have arrived at the ports waiting to berth with containers, general cargo and petrol.

It said no fewer than 15 ships are presently discharging buckwheat, general cargo, container, petrol, vehicles, butane gas, diesel, frozen fish and bulk sugar. (NAN)

