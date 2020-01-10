20 guards arrested over construction of illegal oil wells

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty security officials securing the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipelines have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the construction of over 310 illegal oil wells for the purpose of syphoning petroleum products.

It was learnt that the guards arrested, including officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), are among those posted to secure NNPC pipelines that runs from Atlas Cove to Ejigbo and Mosimi depots both in Lagos and Ogun states.

They are detained at the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS), BEECROFT, Apapa, where they are being interrogated.

The illegal oil wells were said to be discovered by soldiers participating in the ongoing joint military operation code name “Operation KURONBE” at Atlas Cove. It was learnt that some of the illegal oil wells were dug right inside the security post of those drafted to police the area.

Some of the oil wells were also discovered to have been located in front of the security post, necessitating the suspicion of alleged connivance on the part of the security operatives.

Commander Thomas Otuji, Command Information Officer, Western Naval Command, who also doubles as the operation media coordinator in a statement said during the raid, devices which include fabricated pipes and multiple hoses connected to the NNPC pipelines to illegally siphon petrol were discovered over 300 points along the pipelines and were subsequently dismantled.

