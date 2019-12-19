20 graduands get 1st class degrees at Southwestern varsity

  1. Home
The acting vice chancellor of Southwestern University, Okun-Owa, Ogun State, Prof. Nojimu Amusa, says 20 students of the faculties of Pure and Applied Science and Social and Management Science have obtained first class degrees at its maiden convocation.

Prof Amusa said 189 others attained second class upper division, 108 second class lower division while 27 bagged third class degrees.

The institution also conferred an honorary degree on the Owa of Okun-Owa, Oba Gabriel Abiodun; member, board of trustees, Chief Patrick Sholola and Evangelist Olubukola Okunnowo.

The VC advised the graduating students to think critically and responsibly because they were taking another journey to actualising their goals, saying, “Be leaders in your fields. Your degree is not just to earn a living but to be tool to contribute in changing the society for the better.”

