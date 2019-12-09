20 graduands bag first class at Southwestern University convocation

ADVERTISEMENT

The acting Vice Chancellor of Southwestern University, Okun-Owa, Ogun State, Prof. Nojimu Amusa, has said 20 students of the faculties of Pure and Applied Science and the Social and Management Science bagged first class degrees at the maiden convocation of the university recently.

Prof Amusa said 189 attained second class upper division and 108 students bagged second class lower division while only 27 students bagged third class.

The institution also conferred an honorary degree awards on the Owa of Okun-Owa, Oba Gabriel Abiodun, member, board of trustees, Chief Patrick Sholola and Evangelist Olubukola Okunnowo, a statement said.

He advised the graduating students to think critically and responsibly as they were taking another journey to actualising their dreamed life’s goals, saying: “Be leaders in your field. Your degree is not just to earn a living but to be tool to contribute in changing the society for the better.”

