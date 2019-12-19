20 candidates jailed for exam malpractice in 2019 – JAMB

ADVERTISEMENT

Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB)’s ‎registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede has said 100 candidates have been prosecuted out of which 20 were jailed for their involvement in examination malpractice in 2019.

He said the remaining 80 candidates were currently undergoing prosecution across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oloyede disclosed this at a meeting with Computer Based Test CBT centres operators in preparation for 2020 JAMB registration held in Kaduna.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The JAMB boss said all those caught red handed were prosecuted as he warned that the board had zero tolerance for examination malpractice.

“We have prosecuted 100 candidates across the country and 20 were jailed. 80 are undergoing prosecution.

“All those caught red handed last year were prosecuted. So, last year was a year of prosecution of candidates but by God’s grace, this year will be the turn of CBT centres operators,” he said.

Professor Oloyede cautioned all approved CBT centres operators against sharp practices, saying anybody caught would be prosecuted too.

He called on the operators to ensure that they abide by rules and regulation of JAMB.

He also added that 613 CBT centres have been approved while 133 were deleted from the business and replaced by another 133 operators.

On the National Identity Number NIN, Professor Ishaq insisted that no candidate will be registered to write examination without obtaining NIN.

He also explained that JAMB had signed an agreement with National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to make it easy for JAMB candidates when they go to obtain NIN number nationwide.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App