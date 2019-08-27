‘2 years is normal for breastfeeding’

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Bessie Eziechila, the Consultant Paediatrician with Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Jabi, says two years is the normal duration for breastfeeding for the advantage of both child and mother.

Eziechila told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday that “two years is the complete, adequate period and ideal for breastfeeding a child.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

She urged working mothers to explore necessary avenues of breastfeeding their children for their wellbeing, saying “working mothers can express breast milk and store for varying number of hours depending on the mode of storage.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

“Their work environment can also be made baby-friendly to enable them breastfeed at work, I mean when they resume from maternity leave,” Eziechila said.

She described breastfeeding as non negotiable aspect of childcare, adding “it is a roadmap to healthy society’’.

NAN reports that the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended the practice of up to two years and beyond for breastfeeding.

Exclusive breastfeeding which is described as the best, according to paediatricians helps in family planning by slowing the return of ovulation.

Medical experts are of the opinion that children exclusively breastfed tend to be healthier and more intelligent than others. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App