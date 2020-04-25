  1. Home
  2. Tribute
  3. 2 women crushed to death on Lagos – Ibadan expressway
ADVERTISEMENT

2 women crushed to death on Lagos – Ibadan expressway

By Peter Moses, Abeokuta 
An accident truck

Two women were crushed to death in a road crash involving a Mack truck and a motorcycle around Lotto, beside NNPC filling station on the Lagos – Ibadan expressway.

The accident occurred around 8:02am on Saturday when the truck marked FST 984 XX lost its brakes and hit the moving motorcycle, killing the women.

The spokesperson of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi,  confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

”The truck and the motorcycle were both on the outbound lane from Lagos when the crash happened due to break failure on the  part of the truck driver.

“The vehicle and the motorcycle are with the police at the Redeemed Police Station, along with the driver of the truck,” he said.

Akinbiyi explained that the rider of the motorcycle was nowhere to be found after the accident.

He disclosed that  the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

 

 

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.