2 women crushed to death on Lagos – Ibadan expressway

Two women were crushed to death in a road crash involving a Mack truck and a motorcycle around Lotto, beside NNPC filling station on the Lagos – Ibadan expressway.

The accident occurred around 8:02am on Saturday when the truck marked FST 984 XX lost its brakes and hit the moving motorcycle, killing the women.

The spokesperson of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

”The truck and the motorcycle were both on the outbound lane from Lagos when the crash happened due to break failure on the part of the truck driver.

“The vehicle and the motorcycle are with the police at the Redeemed Police Station, along with the driver of the truck,” he said.

Akinbiyi explained that the rider of the motorcycle was nowhere to be found after the accident.

He disclosed that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

