2 traditional rulers, 3 others killed in Taraba

ADVERTISEMENT

Two village heads, the chairman of a vigilante group and two other persons have been killed by unknown gunmen in Karim Lamido Local Government of Taraba state.

The gunmen, about 30 in number, reportedly invaded two communities and killed the village heads of Bilango 1 and Bilango 2 in Old Muri chiefdom midnight Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust gathered that the gunmen suspected to be kidnappers were said to be on retaliation mission over the killing of suspected kidnappers by hunters and vigilante in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The gunmen, it was gathered killed the traditional rulers in their palaces. The traditional rulers killed were identified as Garba Dangari, the village head of Bilango 1 and Sarki Ali, village head of Bilango 2.

The gunmen also reportedly abducted five children in the area and ran into neighbouring Plateau State.

All the victims, including the two traditional rulers were buried at about 12pm Tuesday while security agents have been deployed from Karim Lamido town, the headquarters of Karim Lamido Local Government.

Spokesman of the police in the state, DSP David Misal, confirmed the incident, adding that no arrest has so far been made.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App