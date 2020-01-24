2 suspected robbers burnt to death in Bayelsa

ADVERTISEMENT

Two suspected armed robbers have been burnt to death by an angry mob after allegedly attempting to rob a Point of Sale (POS) business centre along the Green Villa Road, in Biogbolo axis of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The suspected robbers were said to have stormed the centre on Thursday evening in a Lexus Jeep as clients waited to deposit money but met their waterloo after a cry for help by the POS attendant.

Witnesses told our correspondent that the suspected criminals were caught by passers-by and the angry mob in the area set them ablaze.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, in a statement confirmed the incident, saying the police authority has condemned the mob action.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He said: “Authorities of Bayelsa State Police Command have condemned the mob action which led to the death of two yet to be identified male adults at Biogbolo, Yenagoa on Thursday.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Uche Anozia has ordered for investigation and those responsible for the act will be arrested and prosecuted.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App