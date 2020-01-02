2 suspected Abuja car snatchers arrested in Edo, Kano

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT Police Command says it has arrested two suspects who allegedly stole cars in Abuja after tracing them to their hideouts in Edo and Kano states.

One of the suspects, Ehiosu Kennedy, reportedly snatched a car at gun point around Kabusa junction, Abuja, on December 5, 2019.

FCT Police Commissioner Bala Ciroma, who paraded the suspects on Tuesday along with others, said operatives of the command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) traced the 26-year-old suspect to his hideout in Benin, Edo State.

“Sequel to his confession, one Ibrahim Umar, 29, whom he identified as his cohort was arrested at his hideout in Ruga City-gate in possession of the firearm used for the operation.

“Further investigation has led to the smashing of another notorious armed robbery syndicate directly linked to Ibrahim Umar. Members of the notorious gang that have been terrorizing Life Camp-Lugbe axis are: one Umar Abdullahi, 25, Mohammed Rabi, 23, Zakari Abdullahi, 23, and Aminu Sani, 21. Exhibits recovered from the gang include, one AK-49 rifle, one cutlass and a pair of garden scissors.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation,” the CP said.

He also revealed that on December 20, 2019, police operatives attached to Galadima Division, while acting on a tipoff, arrested one Auwal Abubakar, 30, in Kano for stealing a Toyota Avensis car belonging to his employer in Abuja and exchanging it with a Toyota Corrolla before absconding to Kano where he was apprehended.

He added that “On 30th December, 2019 at about 2110hrs following a distress call that an ash coloured Toyota corolla was snatched at gunpoint by three armed men who posed as passengers at Jahi district, operatives of the Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad swung into action and gave the suspects a hot chase forcing them to abandon the car around Zuba- Madalla axis and fled into the bush to avoid arrested.

The car with registration number BEN 53 JY has been recovered as exhibit. Effort is being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects.”

