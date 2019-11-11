2 students drown in Ekiti Ureje river

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ekiti State Police Command has confirmed the death of two students of Ado Grammar School, Ado-Ijan Road, Ado-Ekiti, who went swimming last Friday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent Caleb Ikechukwu, who

confirmed the development, said the corpses of the students had been recovered and deposited in the morgue.

Ikechukwu said other students who were part of the swimming expedition would help the police in conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

Our correspondent gathered that the drowned students and five others had scaled the school’s fence while academic studies were on-going to go to River Ukeje to swim.

A police source said, “One of the survivors said that though four of them jumped into the river, he and the other surviving school mate realised at a point that the two victims were no longer floating on the water.

“Those on the river cliff had to run to a farmer working around the river. It was the man who called on some swimmers farming in the area to rescue the two students that were still afloat before bringing out those that were already dead.”

The source added that the farmer later ran to the school compound to report the incident to the school authorities.

