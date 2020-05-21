2 soliders killed, 3 injured as Boko Haram terrorists ambush troops in Yobe

ADVERTISEMENT

Two soldiers lost their lives while three were severally injured after their troops were ambushed by Boko Haram terrorists in Yobe state.

The troops reportedly encountered multiple Improvised Explosive Devices on patrol along Buni Yadi-Buni Gari axis and Boko Haram terrorists ambush about eight kilometres ahead of Buni-Gari in Gujba Local Government Area of the State.

In a statement signed by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, the soliders were part of the Troops of Combat Team 1, Operation KANTANA JIMLAN, who were carrying out a patrol on the May 18.

He said that a recovery truck, one troops’ carrying vehicle, and a water tanker that ran into the IED were destroyed by fire.

He said three terrorists were killed while uncomfirmed number escaped with various degrees of injury.

Enenche said due to the mental snap/distress occasioned by the fog of war, two of the soldiers who escaped the IED and terrorists’ ambush recorded the incident with uncomplimentary remarks about the Nigerian Army and her leadership, which was released on the social media.

He said such acts were expected in war, however, the soldiers involved have been identified and would undergo observation and counselling.

