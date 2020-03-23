2 soldiers, others killed in Plateau, 40 houses razed

ADVERTISEMENT

Two soldiers attached to Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and two other persons were reportedly killed on Saturday in Katummai village of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Our correspondent gathered that about 40 houses were set ablaze and 35 cows killed in the village, following the killing of the two soldiers.

Sources from Bassa told our correspondent that the two soldiers were shot dead by yet to be identified gunmen when they arrived the embattled area to settle dispute between Fulani and Irigwe communities.

This is coming barely a month after a similar incident occurred in Gindin Akwati village of Barikin Ladi LGA of the state where two soldiers attached to the OPSH were equally killed by unknown gunmen in the area and about 150 Fulani houses were set ablaze.

The state chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Isah Baffa, condemned the Saturday incident adding that “Investigation has not been carried out into the matter but houses were burnt.”

“MACBAN in strong terms condemned the attack on the soldiers and burning down of houses belonging to our members for no reason. We are not in any way supporting any form of criminality and nobody should be encouraged to do that. We are calling on the appropriate authority to investigate the cause of the incident and bring to book whoever is found guilty. We are equally calling on our members to remain calm and be law abiding,” Baffa added.

Efforts to get confirmation and reaction on the development from OPSH’s Media and Information Offer, Major Ibrahim Shittu, was, however, unsuccessful as calls put to him were not answered and a message sent to him was not replied as at press time.

