2 sales representatives docked over theft of employer’s N250,000

The police on Thursday arraigned two men – Goodness Igwe, 20 and Elvis Sunday, 18 – at a Karu Senior Magistrates Court in Abuja, over alleged theft of N250,000, property of their employer.

The defendants are facing multiple counts of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and theft.

However, the duo denied commission of the offences.

The prosecutor, Vincent Osuji, told the court that the complainant, one George Donard of Apo, Abuja, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on Oct. 26.

“The complainant alleged that on the said day, a customer came into his shop located at Kugbo Furniture Market and purchased a set of chairs, valued at the sum of N250,000.

“After the purchase, the defendants, who the complainant employed as his sales representatives, jointly conspired and dishonestly stole the said money,” Osuji said.

He said the offences contravened sections 97, 314 and 289 of the Penal Code.

The magistrate, Abah Aliyu, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case until Nov. 11 for hearing. (NAN)

