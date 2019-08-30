2 policemen in Zamfara governor’s convoy killed in crash

ADVERTISEMENT

Two policemen attached to Zamfara state governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle’s convoy Thursday night died in a road crash along Funtua – Gusau road.

The two police officers were left behind in Zaria, Kaduna state, by the governor’s convoy where they stayed behind to oversee the repairs of one of the vehicles on the motorcade which broke down while the governor was returning from Abuja after a five-day official trip.

After the repairs, the remaining part of the convoy was travelling to join the governor who was already in Gusau and the vehicles involved in the accident leading to the death of the two policemen.

On receiving the sad news two hours after his arrival in Gusau, Governor Matawalle who was visibly shaken, wept over the loss which he described as a huge loss on his aides having considered all personnel attached to him as his aides.

The Director General, Press Affairs, Yusuf Idris said the governor equally extended his heartfelt condolences to families of the deceased and prayed Allah to give them the fortitude to bear the loss.

“The remaining people who were involved in the accident who sustained various degrees of injuries are currently receiving treatment at Funtua General Hospital and the Governor has directed for their immediate referral to a bigger medical facility where they could receive more medical attention,” Yusuf said.

“He directed his personal physician to be with all the injured victims, directed for an hourly update of their conditions and that the State Government should foot their medical bills,” he added.

