2 pilots killed in plane crash in Egypt

The ministry has ordered the formation of a special committee to investigate the accident. (Xinhua/NAN)

Four civil defence vehicles were dispatched to the scene.

The plane, mainly used for recreational flights, was flying in an experimental trial, it added.

“The two-seat plane of Air Man Sky Sports company was crashed on landing,” the statement said.

Two pilots were killed on Thursday in a private plane crash at the Egyptian Red Sea resort of al-Gouna, the country’s Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

