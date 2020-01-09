2 people killed, customs officers abducted in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

A twin attack in Jibia LGA of Katsina State has reportedly left two civilians dead with two custom officers abducted and one other shot, Daily Trust reports.

The gunmen were said to have attacked Magama area of Jibia Tuesday evening and reportedly went to the residence of one Abu Kasim where they took his wife and a set of twin, Hassan and Hussaina.

The locals and army personnel, who later arrived the scene, were able to rescue the mother and Hassan, it was gathered.

Kasim told our reporter that his “three-year-old Hussaina is still with the kidnappers and her mother presently at Jibia General hospital on admission.”

Our reporter gathered that as the gunmen were retreating they shot sporadically and in the process one Suleiman Hamisu, 27, and another yet to be identified person got killed.

“I buried my son this morning (Wednesday) following the attack by the gunmen in our area last night,” the deceased’s father, Hamisu Abubakar popularly called Hamisu Mai Baro, said.

Also yesterday morning, some gunmen reportedly attacked the ever busy Jibia-Batsari road where they kidnapped two customs officers and shot one on his legs.

Narrating how the incident happened, one of the victims that escaped, Abubakar Halliru from Kebbi State said, “I came to Dan Bedi to meet one of my friends, a customs officer, with whom we planned to travelled to Kebbi.

“On getting there, after packing our luggage into a waiting vehicle, the gunmen suddenly appeared from behind the buildings and asked for petrol for their bikes. “They collected all our phones and two customs officers went to get the fuel as requested, it was at that point that one of the customs officers tried to run and they shot his legs. “They took two customs officers on motorcycles and the rest of us civilians were made to run on foot as they followed us from behind into the bush. As we were running, a military plane hovered above us and they left us to hide under trees. It was at that point that we all ran in different ways.” Sources gave the names of two other civilians that escaped as one Alhaji Gatawa and his son, Samaila.

Both the spokesman of the customs in the state, Duniya Peters and his police counterpart, Gambo Isah, were yet to respond to enquiries made on the incident as at press time.

