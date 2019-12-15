2 OAU lecturers die in 2 days

ADVERTISEMENT

The Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU), Ile-Ife has lost two of its lecturers Professor Jerome Elusiyan and Dr. Victoria Oluwaremilekun within two days.

Elusiyan, a Professor of Paediatrics was said to have been killed by bandits while traveling and Oluwaremilekun, the Acting Head of Department of Dramatic Arts died suddenly on Sunday.

Oluwaremilekun directed this year’s Convocation play which was staged four days ago, was also yesterday, a part of the academic procession of the grand finale of the University’s 44th Convocation.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede visited the University’s Teaching Hospital and directed that necessary papers be filled for the conduct of a post mortem.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju confirmed the death of the two lecturers, saying it was painful.

He said, “Less than forty-eight hours after we lost a Professor of Paediatrics, Professor Jerome Elusiyan, to the cold hands of death through the instrumentality of unknown gunmen, it is too painful for us as a University to tearfully break the unpalatable news of the demise of another promising academic and a prominent member of OAU community, Dr. Victoria Oluwaremilekun Adeniyi.”

