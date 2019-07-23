2 nurses killed by Boko Haram awarded Florence Nightingale medals

ADVERTISEMENT

Two nurses abducted and killed last year by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno have been awarded the Florence Nightingale medal, the highest international award in the nursing profession.

Hauwa Liman and Saifura Hussaina were abducted in Rann in March 2018, where they were working as midwives for the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The Nigerian Red Cross nominated both nurses for the medals, before a decision was taken by the International Federation of the Red Cross and Crescent.

The parents of Liman and Hussaina received the medals their late daughters were awarded posthumously at a ceremony led by president of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Bolaji Anani and Eloi Fillion, head of delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Only 29 nurses considered outstanding from 19 countries have been awarded the medal worldwide.

A statement from the ICRC said the award “immortalizes the outstanding contribution and ultimate sacrifice in serving humanity” of Liman and Hussaini.

At the time both women were abducted, Rann had been badly hit by the armed conflict.

Only three health care centres were operational — and only a few midwives were available to care for a population of nearly 80,000 people affected.

Since 1912, the Florence Nightingale award has remained the highest in nursing.

It recognizes “exception courage and devotion to victims of armed conflict or natural disaster.”

Florence Nightingale is considered the founder of modern day nursing and helped victims of war in the 19th century.

New nurses have to take the Nightingale Pledge at induction and the International Nurses Day is marked on her birthday.

“The devotion of Ms Hauwa Liman and Saifura Hussaini to their people, for whom they gave their lives has profoundly moved thousands of people around the world and deeply impacted the International Committee of the Red Cross as well as the people the organization assists,” said the ICRC.

