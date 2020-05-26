2 military personnel among COVID-19 cases in Bayelsa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bayelsa State Government has confirmed that two military personnel serving in the state and a household contact are among new patients of COVID-19 in the state as announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) yesterday.

The Deputy Chairman, Bayelsa State COVID-19 Task Force and Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Health, Dr. Inodu Nathaniel Apoku, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, said the affected persons have been taken to an isolation centre, while contacts tracing is ongoing.

He said the military men have recent travel history from Lagos and Delta states, adding that the latest cases have brought the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state to eleven.

According to him, “The case announced on May 22 is a single lady in her late thirties. She is a businesswoman and lives within the Yenagoa metropolis. She called our emergency lines with complaints of fever, cough, and malaise and requested for COVID-19 tests. The State Rapid Response team investigated her case and collected samples for testing even though she did not admit to any travel history. She is not epidemiologically linked to any previously confirmed case in the state.

“She has since been evacuated for further treatment at one of our isolation centres. She is currently clinically stable and receiving optimal medical care.

“The 3 new cases announced yesterday are a cohort. They were referred to us by a medical doctor. Their cases were investigated and samples collected. They are also not epidemiologically linked to any of our previously confirmed cases but admitted to recent travel histories to Lagos and Delta States. Two of them are military men while the third is a household contact with one of the two. They are all males.

“They have been evacuated to one of our Isolation Centres. They are all clinically stable and receiving optimal medical care,” he said.

