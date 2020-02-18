2 men jailed for theft

ADVERTISEMENT

Two men found guilty of theft in Benin, Edo State capital, have been sentenced to different jail terms by a magistrate court in Oredo.

One of the convicts, a 31-year-old man, Adamu Gaji, was sentenced to three years imprisonment for stealing two cows belonging to one Ogieriaki Omoruyi.

The police prosecutor, ASP Patrick Agbonifo, had earlier inform the court that the convict on June 10, 2019 at Amagbe Community stole two cows valued at N700,000.

He said Omoruyi had employed Gaji to help take care of his cows, but when Gaji took the cows to the bush to graze on the day of the crime, he did not return with the two cows.

The Chief Magistrate, Awawu Osayande, however gave the convict a fine option of N180,000.

The second convict, Wisdom Sakpra, also a 34-year-old man, was sentenced to one year imprisonment without option of fine for stealing N110,000 belonging to one Andrew Igbodidi.

The prosecutor, ASP Agbonifo had earlier told the court that the convict was arrested at the scene of the crime on January 23, at First Bank by Adesuwa Junction, Sapele road.

He said the convict and others at large specialized in robbing customers who made cash withdrawal at the bank.

The prosecutor further told court that the convict confessed to have robbed another victim, Ehis Unemhin close to the Bank along Textile Mill road, Benin after stealing from Igbodidi.

He added that the convict always use a handkerchief to wipe his victim’s face and thereafter the victim would obey all instructions and directives given to them.

