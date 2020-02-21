2 killed, others arrested in Katsina

  1. Home
By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina Published Date
A gun duel between suspected bandits and security operatives alongside vigilante members yesterday led to the death of two persons among which was a suspected bandit, Abubakar Nayabale and another vigilante member.

It was gathered that the suspected bandits numbering eight on motorbikes and armed with AK 47 rifles, attacked Kumare village, Kurfi LGA of Katsina State and tried to kidnap one Yahaya Tella, 55, of the same address.

The residents mobilised themselves and called security personnel and engaged the hoodlums in gun duel with one causalty recorded on each side, it was gathered.

Confirming the incidence, SP Gambo Isah said another suspects bandit, one Tanimu Salisu, of Zakka village, Safana LGA of Katsina State has been arrested.

 

