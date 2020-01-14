2 killed in farmers, herders clash in Edo

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons have been reportedly killed in a clash between farmers and herdsmen in Sobe community, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was gathered that trouble started on Sunday when a teenage boy was discovered to have been slaughtered in the bush.

It was gathered that the boy went to the bush to fetch firewood but was allegedly killed by suspected herdsmen.

It was further gathered that upon discovering the corpse, the youths of the area mobilised themselves and attacked the herders and in the process killed one of the herders.

Reacting to the incident, the local government chairman of the area, Mr. Frank Ilaboya, called for calm.

He said he has informed the state Commissioner of Police, Lawal Jimeta, about the killings and also requested for reinforcement whenever the need arises.

“There is need for everybody to remain peaceful and calm in the community. I have personally spoken to the Odibiado of Sobe, His Royal Highness, Anthony Ero Aleburu, on the need to mobilise his people to ensure there is no more casualty.

“I have also spoken to and mobilised the security agents in the local government to always be on the standby to forestall further crisis,” he said.

Efforts to get reaction from the Edo state command spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, was unsuccessful as calls to his cell phone were not answered.

